The representative of of Cross River South Senatorial District, Senator Greshom Bassey, on Friday disclosed that the majority of National Assembly members from the state are not following Governor Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress.

The Senator said the Governor will swim alone.

Ayade had on Thursday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC.

Addressing the newsmen in Abuja, Senator Greshom claimed that the National Assembly members from the state will stay in the PDP.

According to him: “The bulk of the National Assembly members are not sailing with Ayade.

“We remain strong and staunch members of the the PDP.

“I am a founding member of the PDP and I have seen no reason in the last 22 years that I have been in the party to move anywhere.”

The Senator, who wondered how Ayade, who won all his elections in the PDP, will leave the party, added some of the key appointees of the Governor will resign rather than go to the ruling party at the federal level with him.

He said: “I find the defection of Governor Ben Ayade most regrettable because he won all his elections as a senator, two terms as governor.

“It is rather sad that after all the confidence that had been reposed in him by the PDP in Cross River State, he will dump the platform abruptly, but we wish him well

“His defection will not have any negative implications on the PDP in the state because the party remains strong and the dominant party in the state.

“Most of the National and State House of Assembly members are remaining firm in the PDP.

“The key stakeholders are still in the party and even some of his appointees have offered to resign rather than go with him.

“So, the PDP continues to remain strong in the party.

“I foresee crisis and conflicts happening in the APC, but our party remains strong.”