The Peoples Democratic Party said on Wednesday that it rejects the “attempt” by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to impose leaders “for our party in the House of Representatives”.

The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement said: “It is instructive to state that the PDP had duly written to the Speaker

of the House of Representatives, after consultation with other minority members in the House of Representatives, notifying him of members that have been selected for leadership position in the House of Representatives, in line with dictates of the rules and parliamentary practice.

“However, to our utter dismay, the PDP had discovered that the Speaker attempted to smuggle in names other than those recognized and forwarded to him as the leaders of the Minority in the House of Representatives.

“The PDP, in the strongest terms, cautions against this abuse of rules, parliamentary practices and procedures as well as the convention and we urge the Speaker to respect the rules and read the list submitted to him by the leadership of the PDP.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the list forwarded to the Speaker by the PDP is as follows:

1. Hon. Kingsley Chinda – Minority Leader

2. Hon. Chukwuka Onyema- Deputy Minority Leader

3. Hon. Yakubu Barde – Minority Whip,

4. Hon. Muraina Ajibola – Deputy Minority Whip.”