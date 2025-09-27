We wish to host Super Eagles match in Ibadan — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration is ready to provide the necessary infrastructure and support to host a Super Eagles match at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Makinde said this while formally opening the 81st Annual General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation held on Saturday in Ibadan.

Makinde also commended the leadership of the NFF for the progress made in reviving football across the country, particularly at the grassroots and domestic league levels.

“We are ready in Oyo State to host the Super Eagles. Let us assess the facilities at the Lekan Salami Stadium and see what needs to be improved.

“I give you my word, we will invest the needed resources,” he assured.

He also advocated for a single-term tenure for sports administrators in Nigeria, which he said would help promote accountability, stability, and better performance in sports governance.

In his welcome remarks, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau lauded Makinde’s commitment to sports development.

He promised that a Super Eagles match would be staged in Oyo State before the end of the current administration in 2027.

“We appreciate your contributions to football and sports.

“I assure you that before 2027, a Nigerian national team match will be hosted here in recognition of your consistent support,” Gusau stated.

In a goodwill message, former NFF President Amaju Pinnick called on sports stakeholders to rally behind the vision of the current leaders and foster unity within the football federation.

The event attracted key figures from across the football world, including FIFA observers Hamed Haraz and Lyrique Dupiesis.

Others were representative Nadim Magdy, WAFU Executive Director, Philippe Tchere; and a host of Nigerian football stakeholders.