We will welcome Jonathan to APC – Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress has said it would welcome former President Goodluck Jonathan if he decides to join the party.

The Secretary of the APC, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this on a Channels Television programme on Wednesday.

Akpanudoedehe, who was a guest on Politics Today on Wednesday, said if Jonathan defects to the APC, it will strengthen the party’s structure.

He said: “I am hearing that for the first time that we are expecting the former President.

“That will be great news.

“We will welcome him; that will also strengthen the party.”

When asked if the APC would pick Jonathan as its presidential candidate should he join its fold, Akpanudoedehe neither confirmed nor opposed it.

Rather, he said the ruling party has a special waiver for new members, including the privilege of vying for any political office in the country.

He said: “The last National Executive Council of the party actually gave a blanket approval to any individual that if you join APC today, it is as if you are a founding member of the party.

“So, anyone who joins today has the same opportunity to run for any office in this party.

“It has always been so, so I am not speculating.”