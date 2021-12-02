We will walk for peace with you, COSEG assures Sanwo-Olu

Yoruba self-determination groups under the banner of the Coalition of Oodua Self Determination Groups (COSEG) have assured the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of their readiness to join him in the walk for peace he called for.

The state Governor had talked about his plan for a peace walk in his address to the state on Endsars panel report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting on Wednesday.

COSEG in a press release signed by the group chairman, Dayo Ogunlana, in Mushin on Thursday assured the governor of Lagos State of the readiness of the group to walk with him on any day earmarked for the peace walk proposed by him.

The group said; “We want to assure the governor of Lagos State, that he will not walk alone, we shall not only walk with him, we shall also mobilise all the civil society organizations that want the tranquility and progress of Lagos State to walk with him on the date picked.

“We are talking with several groups already and they have given us their words to walk with Mr governor. As long as the objective of the walk is to promote peace and tranquility in Lagos state, we are in”.

Ogunlana highlighted the merits of living in peace in Lagos which they canvassed will lead to the development and growth of the state.

He said; “We have also clearly stated that Lagos is the commercial hub of the Yorubas and we will not stop at doing anything that will hugely spur progress and its development. The growth, progress and development matter greatly to us. We shall therefore not look away from anything that will promote its progress.”

The group however warned groups or individuals who have resolved not to allow peace to reign in Lagos to tread carefully and stop the beating of war drums, “as we will not hesitate to defend Lagos, our pride. We have said it several times that we will not joke or dialogue on the destruction of Lagos. No, we will not.”

The group called on all to embrace the governor’s initiative of peace walk to move Lagos up.

The group said; “We call on all to embrace the genuine initiative of Mr governor to live in peace, to develop Lagos and to move Lagos forward. This we think the peace walk will achieve. It’s time for the good people of Lagos to defend Lagos for it to move forward.”