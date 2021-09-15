We will talk to terrorists, bandits in language they understand – COAS Yahaya

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, says the Nigerian Army will “talk to the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other perpetrators of violence in the language they understand.’’

Yahaya stated this at the closing of the Combined Second and Third Quarters Chief of Army Staff Conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He assured Nigerians that there shall be more visible signs of improved security across the country in days ahead.

“I will like to seize this opportunity to advise those fueling the crises being witnessed across the country to desist from their unpatriotic acts as we remain committed to ensure peace returns to every part of the country in no distant time.

“The Nigerian Army, within the ambit of rule of law, will talk to the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other perpetrators of violence in the language they understand.

“We will ensure that all peace-loving citizens of this country go about their legitimate businesses and live their lives without fear or intimidation,” he said.

The COAS said that the army must return to the tenets of basic soldering, adhere strictly to the customs, traditions and ethics and uphold regimentation as well as emplace transparent sanctions and rewards system.

Yahaya tasked the formation and unit commanders to ensure adequate security of their bases, barracks and cantonment, warning that commanders would be held responsible for any security breach.

He also directed all commanders to provide quality and good leadership as well as imbibe in their subordinates the core values of the Nigerian army.

The COAS further tasked the commanders to take care of the resources and logistics put at their disposal for the conduct of operations towards achieving results.

He also emphasised the need to maintain synergy with sister services and other security agencies for optimum result in their areas of responsibility.

“Laissez faire attitudes on the part of commanders would not be tolerated. Like I have always said, failure is failure irrespective of the circumstances.

“To that end, I have directed the appropriate departments to come up with modalities for the evaluation of the performance of commanders in the course of their command.

“Commanders must be proactive in the conduct of their operations. You must take the fight into the identified and known enclaves of terrorists and criminals to neutralise them,” he said.

Yahaya, howeve,r cautioned that officers and soldiers must always observe human rights in their different area of responsibilities while being decisive in dealing with perpetrators of violent crimes that could undermine national security.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conference with theme, “Developing Enduring Strategies to Accomplish Assigned Mission in a Joint Environment”, started on Monday.

In attendance at the conference are Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), commanders of units and formations as well as commandants, who gathered to review the activities of the Nigerian army and chat a new course.