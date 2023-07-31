We will spend N100b on 3000 CNG fuelled buses – Tinubu

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration will provide N100 billion to roll out 3000 buses across the states and local governments for mass transit at a much affordable rate.

He stated this during his nationwide broadcast on Monday evening.

He stated, “Part of our programme is to roll out buses across the states and local governments for mass transit at a much more affordable rate. We have made provision to invest N100 billion between now and March 2024 to acquire 3000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses. “

“These buses will be shared to major transportation companies in the states, using the intensity of travel per capital. Participating transport companies will be able to access credit under this facility at 9% per annum with 60 months repayment period.”

