We will reintroduce taxi services to boost tourism in Osun – Adegoke

A leading governorship aspirant for the 2026 Osun State election under the All Progressives Congress, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN), popularly known as K-RAD, has unveiled a visionary plan to reintroduce taxi services in major towns across Osun State as a key strategy to drive tourism and economic growth.

During a recent engagement with party stakeholders in Ila Orangun, Adegoke outlined his commitment to revitalizing the state’s tourism sector by enhancing accessibility and mobility for visitors and residents alike.

“Osun State is a treasure trove of cultural, historical, and natural attractions, from the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove to the Erin Ijesha and Ayankunugba Waterfalls and Oranmiyan Grove in Ile Ife”.

“By reintroducing efficient and affordable taxi services in major towns, we will make it easier for tourists to explore our heritage, boosting local businesses and creating jobs,” Adegoke stated.

“Tourists won’t love to drive in Korope from Osogbo to Owalla dam to enjoy boat rides and birds watching, it has to be a comfortable ride in a taxi manned by cultured drivers that have been trained to market our lovely traditions and culture,” he further explained.

The initiative aims to establish a modern, reliable taxi system in key urban centres such as Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, with plans to extend services to other towns.

Adegoke emphasized that the taxi services will leverage technology, including mobile apps for booking and payments, to ensure convenience and safety for passengers.

“This is not just about transportation; it’s about creating a seamless experience for tourists while empowering our youth through job opportunities as drivers, dispatchers, and support staff,” he added.

Adegoke’s tourism-driven transportation plan aligns with his broader vision of economic revival, as outlined in his “Assured Future” blueprint. He highlighted that the reintroduction of taxi services will complement his strategies for agricultural revolution, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment.

While revealing his “Project Origin” to package Ile Ife as the cradle of Yoruba civilization and spiritual capital, he said “Tourism is a low-hanging fruit for Osun’s economic diversification. By improving access to our cultural landmarks, we will attract more visitors, stimulate local commerce, and reduce reliance on federal allocations,” he said.

Also Read

APC leaders and stakeholders commended Adegoke’s innovative ideas.

Dr Adebisi Obawale, former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the State, likened K-Rad’s Project Origin to the Karele Oodua project he developed while in office. He described the plan as “a game-changer for Osun’s tourism potential,” noting that it demonstrates K-RAD’s forward-thinking leadership.

Hon Femi Fakeye who represented Ila/Boluwaduro/Ifedayo Federal Constituency of Osun State in the 7th, 8th and 9th Assemblies urged K-Rad to be steadfast in propagating his refreshing and innovative governance strategy across the length and breadth of Osun State.

Adegoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a native of Osogbo, urged residents and party members to support his candidacy, emphasizing his commitment to transparent governance and pragmatic solutions. “Together, we can build an Osun where tourism thrives, creating wealth and opportunities for all,” he stated.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']