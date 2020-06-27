The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said the Nigerian Army would remain on its feet in the battle against security challenges until Nigeria became safe for everyone.

Buratai, represented by Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, Chief of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters, stated this on Saturday during the Passing Out Parade of the 79 Regular Recruit Intake in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He regretted that Nigeria was facing numerous security challenges with Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements making life unbearable.

“I wish to state that we will continue to tackle this threat headlong until the country is safe for all,” he said.

The army boss, who congratulated the fresh recruits, tasked them on loyalty, selfless service, courage, discipline, integrity, respect for others and other core values of the army.

Buratai said: “You are expected to always put in your utmost best in order to sustain these values through high professional standard.

“I urge you to assimilate and maintain the mental, physical and spiritual training given to you by this institution and the ones you will be exposed to, in your units and formations.”

He said the Nigerian army had given the soldiers much and the country was expecting so much from them.

Buratai said the Depot, which was established in 1924, had the primary responsibility of moulding able bodied civilians into disciplined soldiers to meet the manpower needs and requirements of Nigeria Army.

He said: “This function is of utmost importance considering the numerous security challenges bedeviling our nation.

“I am glad to say that the institution has continued to plan its training activities in line with the COAS’ vision of a very responsive army.

“It is worthy to note that as you pass out today, the combat efficiency of NA has been enhanced and boosted with about 4,918 soldiers.”

Buratai added that the Depot Nigeria Army had continued to evolve innovative ways of improving the standard of training the personnel of the army, which had been yielding robust result.

He said with the excellent exhibition by the personnel at the event, it was certain that the recruited soldiers had acquired the basic training that was required of them to be called soldiers.

He said: “This institution being the premier military training institution remains distinguished amongst its contemporaries in the region.

“I assure you of my support toward improving the standard of training, welfare of recruit and staff of Depot Nigerian Army and Nigerian army in general.

“Depot Nigerian Army is pivotal in the fight against crime in the country, particularly within Zaria and its environs; therefore, the institution will continue to receive the needed logistic support to improve its activities.”

