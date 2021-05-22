Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director General, National Youth Service Corps has said it will not force Corps Members to take COVID-19 vaccine.

The DG said he would rather advise that the vaccine was good for personal protection against contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

Ibrahim said on Friday in Abuja during a nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Prospective Corps Members, as contained in a statement.

The statement, which was signed by the Public Relations and Press Director of the NYSC, Adeyemi Adenike, stated that the address was ahead of corps members’ official induction in the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps across the country.

Ibrahim urged corps member to make themselves available to officials from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency whenever they visited the camps to administer the vaccine on camp participants.

“Adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols, don’t expose yourselves to danger, and get vaccinated,” Ibrahim said.

The Director-General advised them to abide by the Oath of Allegiance of the Scheme, the NYSC bye laws and NYSC Act in order to maintain good conduct throughout their service year.

“NYSC doesn’t harbour criminals; it shuns cultism, cybercrime and other social vices. You must be disciplined, committed, patriotic and maintain good record throughout your service year,” he said.

Ibrahim further admonished them to take full advantage of their service year to empower themselves and also develop their host communities with viable projects that would impact positively on their living standard.

He said: “Identify the core needs of your host communities and initiate laudable projects. Take full advantage of your service year and be exemplary in your conduct for others to follow.

“Obey all the rules in your place of Primary Assignments and host communities strictly and serve as good ambassadors of the NYSC Scheme, your family and institutions.”

Ibrahim advised the Corps Members to use the Social Media to promote national unity and peaceful co-existence.

He tasked them to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of NYSC, with its in-camp and post-camp trainings designed to expose them to vocational skills towards self employment and wealth creation.

He said: “We have collaborating partners like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry among others that are ready to assist Corps Members with loans to finance their businesses.

“Take full advantage of the NYSC programs and tune your mindset to success.

“Please take note of security tips and don’t put yourself in danger. You must be security conscious and identity with the security agencies wherever you are posted to.

“Avoid parties and night travelling because the Federal Government and NYSC care for your safety.

“If you want to travel, obtain written permission from NYSC because your employer doesn’t have the power to grant you permission and also don’t travel at night.

“If you are going on a long journey, cut the journey to pass the night once it’s six pm. Don’t embark on any unauthorised journey and don’t endanger your safety.”

Ibrahim also urged Corps Members to embrace the Federal Government’s N75 billion Youth Trust Fund and National Young Farmers’ Scheme through which Corps Members interested in agric-businesses would be empowered.