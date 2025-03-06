We will make Correctional centres less congested – Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has pledged to decongest custodial centres, as part of a comprehensive reform plan to transform the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Tunji-Ojo made the pledge at the second public hearing of an Independent Investigative Panel on alleged corruption and other violations of the law levelled against the NCoS on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister, emphasising the need for a holistic approach to address the challenges facing the correctional service, announced plans to improve the welfare of correctional officers.

This, he said, included the provision of better training, equipment, and living conditions.

Tunji-Ojo also spoke on the issue of awaiting trial inmates, which he said was a major contributor to prison congestion.

The Minister announced plans to relocate inmates who had committed federal offences to less populated correctional centres.

Also Read:

He said: “There are some correctional centres that are densely populated or overcrowded.

“So can we critically look and analyse every correctional center and look at those that have committed federal offences and move them to areas that are less populated.

“Because it will shock you, there are correctional centres with about 30 percent or 40 percent occupation rate.

“And there are some with about 200 percent.

“So how do we look at it?

“There are short term gains that we can make right now.

“A scenario where we have 65 percent inmates awaiting trial, it means that the key to our decongestion is to treat the issue of awaiting trial.

“And again, it’s also important for us to really give attention to non-custodial measures.

“We need to redefine ourselves because we’ve got to the point where our mantra should be enough is enough.”

The minister said that the Federal Executive Council had approved the establishment of a National Paramilitary Academy to train correctional officers.

Tunji-Ojo assured that the government would provide the necessary support to ensure the success of the reform efforts.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, expressed gratitude to the minister of interior for his commitment to justice, transparency, and reforms in the NCoS.

Ajani, who doubles as the Chairman of the investigative panel, noted that his presence at the hearing despite his tight schedule was a testament to his dedication to the cause.

She said that the panel’s mandate was to conduct an independent, fair, and thorough inquiry into the allegations and make recommendations that would ensure accountability and strengthen the correctional system.

She revealed that the first public hearing had uncovered serious concerns regarding the treatment of persons in custody, mismanagement of correctional facilities, and breaches of legal and ethical standards.

Ajani emphasised the importance of the panel’s work, stating that the findings and recommendations from the inquiry would serve as a foundation for meaningful reform.

This, she said, would be sustainable and ensure that the NCoS functions with integrity, professionalism, and respect for human dignity.

Ajani urged all stakeholders to approach the process with openness, courage, and a shared commitment to the truth, adding that the panel was committed to ensuring that the voices of the Nigerian people were heard.

The chairman appreciated the support of key partners, including the National Human Rights Coalition, UNICEF, International IDEA, Civil Society Groups, Prison fellowships, and individuals dedicated to justice and correctional reform.

She said that the collective resolve to uphold the rule of law and protect fundamental human rights within correctional institutions was a crucial step towards creating a fair and just society.

In his remarks, the Acting Controller General of the NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, assured the investigative panel of transparency and cooperation in its investigation into alleged irregularities in the service.

Nwakuche assured the panel that the NCoS would provide all necessary information and support to ensure a successful investigation, adding that the service had nothing to hide.

He urged members of staff and invited guests to open up and make contributions to the panel, stressing that their inputs would be invaluable in shaping the future of the NCoS.

Post Views: 1