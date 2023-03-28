We will hand over a stronger, better state than we inherited – Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has assured that his administration will be handing over a state that is stronger and better in every respect to the next administration and that will remain at his duty post performing his functions until his last day in office.

The Governor made this known today while receiving in audience the South East Inspection Monitoring Team from the National Economic Council.

Governor Ikpeazu stated that every available sociopolitical and socio economic indices make it clear that the requisite foundations have been laid for the next administration to build on.

According to the Governor, “from sociopolitical stability to socioeconomic development, peace and security and infrastructural renewal, Abia is way better than it was when we came on board”.

Continuing, the Governor added that, “apart from what is physically verifiable, we will bequeath to our successor a 30-year development plan for the state put in place together with international development partners, a comprehensive master plan for Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia put in place with the UN HABITAT as well as an Industrial Policy done together with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). These will assist the next administration a great deal. These things were not there when we came on board”.

The Governor thanked the team for coming to the state to see for themselves the extent of the efforts of his administration in the provision of basic and social infrastructure for the people of Abia State. He used the opportunity to inform the people of Abia State that he will do everything possible to complete the multi Specialist Hospital inside the premises of the old Aba General Hospital, assuring that all the medical equipment for the hospital are already on ground while the massive hospital building is 95% completed.

Speaking earlier, the Team Lead and Deputy Director, Special Duties of the National Economic Council, Dorothy Uwaoma told the Governor that the team was in the state pursuant to the resolution of the National Economic Council to move round the states in the country and get first hand information on the projects and policies put in place across the states and to institute a peer review mechanism where states can learn from each other.

She expressed satisfaction with what they saw during the tour and was particularly delighted with the Mother and Child Hospital at Umuahia as well as the Enyimba Automated Shoe Company Aba.

She added that from their records, Abia State is the first state in Nigeria to introduce Medical Laboratory Services in Primary Health Care Centers with the pilot scheme at Nkwoegwu, Umuahia North LGA.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the team, Jonah Okeme told the Governor that there was clear improvement in the area of infrastructure from what they saw when they came last in 2020 and commended the Governor and the people of the state.

Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu and Permanent Secretary/Executive Secretary of the Abia State Planning Commission, Dr Nnenna Chikezie were part of the ceremony which took place at the Governor’s Lodge Aba.