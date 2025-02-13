We will continue to support Army, NDDC boss assures

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has assured that the Commission will continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku stated this when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Rivers State, Major General Emmanuel Ejim-Emekah, paid him a courtesy visit at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The NDDC Chie Executive Officer commended the GOC for seeking collaboration with the NDDC and making the Commission his first point of call upon resumption of duties in Rivers State.

He said, “For us in NDDC, we have done a lot to ensure that we collaborate with security agencies because we believe that security, peace, and development are intertwined. Where there is no security, there will be no peace, and where there is no peace, there will be no development.

“We will do our best to support the security agencies to succeed because, when they succeed, we will also succeed.”

Ogbuku reiterated the Commission’s willingness to ensure that projects were located in the barracks to enhance the military’s operations, stating: “For the Nigerian Army, we have done a couple of things to support your operations. Our commitment is unwavering. Recently, we made significant contributions to various operations, particularly the 16th Brigade in Bayelsa. We are also working on improving the facilities at Bori Camp, including installing solar inverters to reduce the cost of diesel, a burden for many federal agencies. Similar installations are planned for Elele Barracks.

“In Addition, we are addressing requests for the furnishing of the Command Secondary School at Eche in Rivers State and the renovation of the Command Children School at GRA, Port Harcourt. We believe that when the Nigerian Army succeeds, we all succeed.”

Ogbuku commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for restoring peace in the Niger Delta, which has placed the region among the most peaceful areas in the country.

He thanked the army for curbing the region’s restiveness and tasked them with arresting the pockets of criminality that surface periodically.

He said: “The Niger Delta region has seen significant improvements in peace and security, thanks to the efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies. We applaud these efforts and urge continued vigilance until we win the battle over criminality.”

Speaking earlier, Major General Emekah commended the NDDC management for its development efforts in the Niger Delta region.

He observed: “I think the partnership between the Commission and the Nigerian Army has been very instrumental in enforcing peace and stability within the Niger Delta region

“I want to acknowledge the commission’s tireless efforts in executing various community development projects, thereby improving the lives of the people in the region, and to say that these initiatives are quite commendable, and I encourage the continuity and expansion of such projects.”

The GOC noted that the NDDC had been a dependable partner, stating: “During my visit to the formations in Bayelsa and Delta States, I saw the Commission’s interventions in the barracks and even in Port Harcourt.

“On behalf of the Chief of Army Staff and the entire Army, particularly the 6 Division, I want to thank you, the MD, and your whole team for your assistance. Like Oliver Twist, I will continue to ask for more and pray that you do not get tired of our requests.”

He said the Army will continue to work with the NDDC to provide security and an environment that will enable the Commission to work effectively.

