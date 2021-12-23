We will continue to reward hardwork, diligence – Lagos

The Lagos State Government Thursday restated that it would continue to reward hardwork and diligence as it honoured operatives of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) who have distinguished themselves with cash awards.

Speaking at the event which also doubled as the end of year event for the staff at the Ministry of the Environment Quadrangle at Alausa, Commissioner for the Environment Tunji Bello said the event was about encouraging the operatives to strive to do more.He said the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) has been responsible for cleaning several secondary and primary drains as well as black spots throughout the year in all the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in the state

He added that they function as the quick response arm of the State Government which helps in freeing several clogged up drains from waste and silts promptly.

In his words: “Without your immense contributions to deflooding our drains and cleaning the environment, we would not have achieved the level of success we have recorded especially in deflooding and this is reason why the State Government would continually support your efforts”.

He mentioned that EFAG remains the pride of the environment ministry adding that their impact is being felt and appreciated by Lagosians all over.

The Commissioner also mentioned that the State Government was working on an improved welfare package for the EFAG team saying that other incentives will be added to their welfare in due course.

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr. Joe Igbokwe commended the EFAG team for giving their best in efforts to make Lagos flood free.

He stated that the Sanwo-Olu Administration is determined to prevent loss of lives and properties occasioned by flooding and that was what brought about the continuous support from government.

Igbokwe charged the EFAG team to always wear the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provided for them as these PPE will protect them while on duty and prevent them from contracting any disease.

He noted that cleaning of canals, manholes and Secondary channels in all the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs across the State aids water to flow naturally, stressing that government will not relent in performing its responsibilities of ensuring a flood free and clean environment.

“The State government would continue to support you, we would continue to raise the bars and defend you. I will like to appeal to you to continue the good work and this is a push for you to do more” Igbokwe said.

He charged residents to help compliment the efforts of EFAG and start policing the canals and channels in their areas and also desist from the arbitrary dumping of refuse into canals in order to continuously sustain a flood-free Lagos.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Olalekan Shodeinde described the activities of EFAG team as a great intervention saying the achievement of the Office of Drainage and Water Resources will be incomplete without mentioning the EFAG team.

“The EFAG Gang has carried out routine maintenance, cleaning and emergency deflooding interventions on both primary and Secondary Drains all over the State in the last two years” he disclosed.

The Permanent Secretary also admonished the EFAG men to be ambassadors of the Ministry in their respective neighbourhood and preach the gospel of a clean environment saying they are the first contact with the people at the grassroots.

The highlights of the event was the presentation of cash awards for the four quarters of 2021 to operatives who distinguished themselves on a local government by local government basis.