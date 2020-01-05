The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has promised that his government will build a skill acquisition centre in Isiko community within six months, where youths will acquire skills and enhance their employability.

The Governor said the essence is to ensure that youths of the area are gainfully employed and contribute meaningfully on a larger scale to the development of the community in particular and the state in general.

He stated this at the second edition of Isiko Day held at Isiko Community in Obi-Mgboko Mbu Autonomous Community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the State.

Ikpeazu, who was elated at the massive turnout of people and the quality of the event, described the people of Isiko as reliable and worthy allies, noting that Isiko community alone has the highest number of journalists in the state.

“Isiko is a great community. Unarguably they have produced the highest number of journalists in Ngwaland, if not in the entire Abia State. Rt. Hon. Eziuche Ubani and his brother, Enyinnaya Appolos, have shown capacity as journalists in the state and Nigeria,” he said.

Dr. Ikpeazu, who was honoured with an award: “The Friend of Isiko,” assured of his consistent support for the community.

Also speaking, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, commended Isiko Community for putting together such an event.

Abaribe promised to be one of the sponsors of the next edition of the event with a donation of N2 million.

The event, which attracted sons and daughters of the community, had the creme de la creme of Abia State politics in attendance.

Speaking on the essence of the Day, the organizer of the Isiko Day, who is a Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Enyinnaya Appolos, said the event was put together to celebrate the rich culture and tradition of the Isiko people.

He further explained that the event was initiated to consolidate the unity among sons and daughters of Isiko community in order for them to remain a formidable force in the scheme of things in the state and beyond.

Appolos thanked Ikpeazu and other dignitaries who graced the occasion despite the timing and promised to always give his best to his people, Abia State and Nigeria at large.

The venue of the event was filled to capacity as the people were entertained with songs and comedy from different artistes across Nigeria, including Mr. Ibu, Dauda, Uwaezuoke, Slowdog and Exnel.

The highlight of the event was award presentation to Governor Ikpeazu; Senator Abaribe; Dr. Chris Akomas; former Deputy Governor of the State and Abia State Commissioner at the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission; Rowland Mkpuruoma.

They were all recognised for having outstanding relationship with Isiko in various capacities.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included Ikpeazu, Abaribe, Akomas, Rt. Hon. Solomon Adaelu, Dr. ACB Agbazuere, Chief Okezie Anyamele, Elder Raymond Aliga, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu and Hon. Thomas Nkoro.

Others were Chief Ifeanyi Isikaku, Chief Uzoma Ihuka, Ibe Michael, Elder Erondu Uchenna Erondu Jnr, Hon. Philip Ufomba, Ngozi Nwangwa, Chief Olewe Ngwa, Hon. Chigozie Ubani, Hon. Ekele Nwaohamuo, Chief KO Mgbeahuru, Elder Chukwudi Samuel, Endy Ezengwa, Mose Orji and Sir Ikpeoha Nwamuo.