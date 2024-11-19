The Lagos State Government on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to continually build a resilient city by eliminating open defecation and prioritising good sanitation practices across the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab made this known at the Year 2024 World Toilet Day celebrations on Tuesday held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

He said the Government would continue to proffer solutions to all sanitation challenges across the state.

He said every World Toilet Day celebrates the importance of toilets, raising awareness of the 4.2 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation.

He added that the day is also about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and Sanitation for all by 2030.

He stated that the national theme “Use the Toilet and Have Peace” was very apt as it focuses on the fact that for billions of people, sanitation is under threat which is from conflict, climate change, disaster and neglect.

He said the indiscriminate open defecation in the state has become pronounced in various open spaces across the metropolis as a result of the influx of people that come into the state on a daily basis.

He stressed that statistically, a recent national survey on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routing Mapping (WASHNORM) 2021 reported 3% of Open Defecation in Lagos State.

“When sanitation services are destroyed, damaged or disrupted, untreated human waste spreads in the environment, unleashing deadly diseases such as cholera, diarrhea which affect community health and the well-being of citizens,” he said.

Wahab explained that in addressing the menace of open defecation in the state, the government had developed four cardinal roadmaps which are Advocacy/Sensitization; Bridging Infrastructure Gap; Standardization and Regularization of existing facilities as well as ensuring Adequate Monitoring and Enforcement.

He stated further that the Ministry had taken the campaign to the grassroots by launching the “Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign” in 13 LGAs out of the 20 LGAs in Lagos State.

He added that the Ministry also organized Developmental Training for 250 Public Toilet Operators and Janitors in the State and rolled out a Comprehensive Operational Guidelines to guide the operation of public toilets in the State in order to achieve an effective service delivery.

He stressed that also in the year 2024, the Ministry ensured the upgrade and regularisation of 16 privately owned public toilets saying the government effort to bridge the infrastructure gap will be intensified with the construction of 100 toilets units.

He said the Ministry also cleaned up several open defecation black spots and installed Environmental Warning Signage against open defecation across the State saying that additional hands were engaged to boost the performance of the Anti-open Open Defecation Squad covering Lagos Island and Ojodu Berger area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to curb open defecation along the road median.

He acknowledged the long standing collaboration of Reckitts Nigeria for co-organizing the event and appreciated the support from other organisations, both private and corporate, as well as Community Based Organizations (CBOs).

The commissioner said the commemoration aimed to raise awareness for the sanitation crisis and to mobilise global, national and community efforts to improve hygiene, change social norms and collaborate with all so as to achieve an Open Defecation Free (ODF) Lagos across the metropolis.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji said this was a call to action for all as government, partners, and communities to intensify their efforts to ensure that everyone has access to safe sanitation.

The Permanent Secretary who spoke through the Director, Environmental Education, Monsurat Banire noted that access to safe and clean toilets is essential in achieving peace of mind and well-being of all.

Also, in his remark, Reckitt Category Manager, Sub- Sahara Africa, Nas Hassim noted that open defecation contributes directly to the spread of disease and contaminates water resources as well as compromises the safety of those affected.

He added that Reckitt has been committed in driving change through sanitary and hygiene advocacy by reducing the incident of open defecation in Nigeria through public education, sensitization campaigns and the donation of public toilets.

The Guest lecturer, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Prof. Basirat Oladipupo said where people lack access to toilets, they are forced to practise open defecation on unhygienic facilities thereby exposing themselves and others to dangerous pathogens.

She added that safe toilets provide a secure, private space, especially for women, girls, and the elderly stressing that safe toilets promote gender equality and social equity and inclusiveness.

