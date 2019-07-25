The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has alleged that the party at the state level was not consulted before President Muhammadu Buhari announced Sunday Dare as the ministerial nominee from the state.

The Chairman of the party in the State, Akin Oke, said this on Wednesday.

Dare, a Commissioner of the Nigeria Communications Commission, was a former Spokesman of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oke, however, said the party in Oyo State can only wish the ministerial nominees well.

He said: “I know it is the constitutional responsibility of the President and I believe even without due consultation to us, the President in his wisdom, has decided to choose, which he has the power and the constitutional right to do.

“My prayer and wish is that the nominees will meet the expectations of the government on the basis of which they are considered worthy for the appointment and be able to take us to the next level.”

Oke said Dare has shown great potential and ability to deliver over the years.

He said: “It is my prayer and hope that he does not disappoint or betray those who consider him worthy for this appointment.

“I wish him best of luck.”