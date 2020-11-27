The management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, have been accused of allegedly evicting nursing mothers from the hospital lodge without prior notice.

In a viral video, a lady could be heard saying that new babies and their mums were sent out of the wards and forced to sleep outside on the walk way of the hospital without proper care and attention.

In the video, some women were seen lying on the floor on cartons and their new born babies right outside despite paying for the hospital lodge on a daily basis to stay and watch over their babies.

The lady also called on the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government to look into the matter and come to the aid of the patients.