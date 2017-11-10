We told Dino to stay away from Kabba Day – Royal fathers, community leaders

The last may not have been heard of the Kabba Day drama as Royal Fathers and Community Leaders of the ancient town insisted Senator Dino Melaye was told to stay away from the event.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Governor Yahaya Bello in Lokoja on Thursday, the President General of the Kabba Development Union, Engr. Emmanuel Ajibero, hailed the Governor for his “wisdom and statesmanship”.

Ajibero insisted that the Governor’s decision to tow the path of peace shows he is a “peace loving leader”.

The President thanked the Governor for donating N20 million towards the completion of the Kabba Civic Center.

Also speaking at the event, a community leader, Chief O. Olowodola, said Kabba Community will remain “eternally grateful” to the Governor for his “uncommon leadership”, adding that he thought Melaye would use the opportunity to iron out his differences with Bello.

Olowodola said Hon. Abiodun Faleke displayed “utmost respect” for the Kabba people by avoiding any confrontation with the Governor, urging the people of Kogi State to give maximum support for the success of Bello.

On his part, the Obadofin of Oweland, HRH Oba Michael Yusuf, thanked Bello for honouring Kabba people as well as embracing peace.

Yusuf narrated how the community attempted to prevail on Melaye to stay away from the event.

He said: “We sent some Royal Fathers and Chiefs to him to stay away when we heard he was coming to disrupt the event.

“He promised us he won’t come, only to sneak into Kabba and caused the havoc that happened that day.

“We have learnt our lessons and we now know better.

“The event also afforded us the opportunity to know how peace-loving the Governor is.”

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Edward Onoja, called on Bello to continue to see the Okun people as responsible despite what happened at the Kabba Day celebration.

According to Onoja: “Okunland is made up of responsible and great people.

“The sin of one should not be visited on all.

“Since the creation of Kogi State, Okun has never been this favoured in terms of appointment into strategic and high placed positions.

“Okun must prove to the Governor and the current administration that they appreciate their new found relevance in the the politics and governance of Kogi State.

“The Kabba Day incident has helped the Governor to shine.

“People were expecting to see an arrogant Governor as misconceived by the media only to find out the real Yahaya Bello who is prepared to sacrifice anything to safeguard the lives of his people.

“There is no Administration in this state in which the Okun people have the positions of a Speaker, Secretary to the State Government and State Security Adviser all at the same time.

“It has been made possible by this administration.

“We know where we are coming from, where we are and where we are going.”

Responding, Bello thanked the members of the delegation for their visit.

Bello said he bears no grudge against anyone and that he will continue to respect the position of Kabba as the headquarters of the old Kabba Province.

He said: “I do not bear grudge against anyone.

“What happened belongs to the past.

“I cannot waste the lives of my people on the platter of ego.

“We thank God for making the day a success.

“Let me also thank my supporters for showing the character of their leader by refusing to take laws into their hands.

“The security agencies also did great by providing adequate security to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“Kogi State is one big family and my administration shall continue to promote peace and unity across the state.”

Bello urged Kabba people to continue to support his administration in his bid to continue to serve the people of the state.

In his words: “Politicians should stop testing God by thinking of 2019.

“I was made Governor by God and only him knows where I will be in 2019.

“I will continue to give my best to this great state of great people.

“My ego is not worth any life.

“We shall continue to put Kogi on the right path.”

In his vote of thanks, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole, thanked Bello for his love for Kabba.

Kolawole said the people will always reciprocate his good gestures.