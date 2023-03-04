We taught Tinubu a lesson he doesn’t own Lagos — Aisha Yesufu + Video

Social activist, Aisha Yesufu, has reassured Labour Party supporters that the outcome of the presidential election will be contested in court.

The ardent OBIdient, as supporters of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are known, spoke in a viral video.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The announcement was greeted with mixed feelings by Labour Party supporters who are contesting the results of the poll.

Yesufu, in the viral video, said the victory of the LP was stolen.

She said this could be seen from the results from Lagos, where she said Tinubu, a former two-term Governor of the State, thought he owned it.

She said from the plan for the election, the Labour Party knew Lagos State was going to be the easiest to take.

And she offered reason for it.

Yesufu said: “We have a legal fight to get our mandate back.

“I see a lot of people who have been saying they control the court, we won’t get our mandate because they control the court.

“The truth is they don’t control the court, but they want you to believe that they control the court.

“It’s an illusion because it was the same thing with Lagos.

“Many people believed that Tinubu could not be defeated in Lagos.

“For all the states, Lagos State is the one I knew we had in the bag.

“The only reason it was possible for him to keep Lagos was because they believe he had the power and controlled Lagos, so they didn’t bother to come out and vote.

“It is an illusion and that illusion by the race of God, it will be scattered.

“We have never have a people focused on the judiciary because all these while our focus has been on the executive and the legislature.

“Now is the time to focus on the judiciary.

“All those judges, we will put a torchlight on all of them.

“It is our mandate that was stolen.

I delivered my polling unit.

“You can’t change my result.

“Put the result that came from my polling unit because I am also a witness.

“They are saying go to court because they want you to believe they own the court, but they don’t.”