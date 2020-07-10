The Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Kemebradikumo Pondei, has said N1.5 billion was spent on staff of the intervention agency during the Coronavirus Disease lockdown.

Pondei disclosed this on Thursday when he appeared before the Senate Committee looking into the N40 billion corruption allegation against Interim Management Committee of the commission.

The Senate had on May 5, 2020 set up a seven-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the financial recklessness of the IMC.

Pondei told the Senate Committee “We used it (N1.5 billion) to take care of ourselves.

“We are NDDC, we need to take care of ourselves too.”

Part of the audit report read out by the Chairman of the committee, Olubunmi Adetunmbi, said N3.1 billion was spent as COVID-19 funds between October 2019 and May 2020.

In the report, the lawmaker said: “N10 million was paid to one person, N7 million to two people, N5 million to three people, 148 people took N3 million each, 157 got N1.5 million each, 497 people got N1 million each and 464 people were paid N600,000 each.”

Another N475 million was given to the police to purchase face masks and hand sanitisers, he added.