Bishop Miracle Masin, the first son of Archbishop Joseph Masin, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, who was kidnapped on May 28, has revealed in an interview with The PUNCH that he sold three cars to raise ransom money for his father’s abductors.

In the interview with the notable newspaper, Miracle, who did not state the amount paid as ransom, said the cars sold to raise the money were for him, his wife and his father.

He said contributions also came from some individuals.

While decrying the harsh treatment meted to his father, who is also the General Overseer, Word of God Worldwide Gospel City, Miracle told The PUNCH: “Millions of naira was paid but we are not ready to disclose it now.

“The pressure was so much but we thank God for everything.

“The negotiations began from the day he was kidnapped till he was released on Saturday, May 30 around 11.45pm.

“He got home on Sunday around 4am.

“My father didn’t even know where he was until he met some people, who were running away from him until one of them was bold to come close and ask him what happened.

“They later took him to a place where we met him in.”