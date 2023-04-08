We should strive for peace and togetherness this Easter – Glo

Telecommunications operator, Globacom, has called on all Nigerians to spread peace and love as the world celebrates Easter in commemoration of the crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Easter celebrations signal the end of the Christian Lenten season which is a means of purification for the Christian faithful. The festival features acts of worship including prayer, sacrament, and repentance from sins, almsgiving, atonement and self-denial through abstention from food, drinks and other worldly concerns.

The network assured its subscribers of unhindered voice, data and Short Messaging Service (SMS) services during and after the Easter celebrations while encouraging subscribers to avail themselves of the various data and voice offerings on the network.

“Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the sins of the world. His life, teachings, love for mankind and obedience to God exemplify the essence of creation. He lived a life of peace and brought salvation to mankind. Christians should, therefore, emulate his virtues and live in peace and love”, the company noted in its press statement.