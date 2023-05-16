We shall restore water supply to Lokoja soon – Kogi

The Kogi State Government says all is set for the restoration of pumping of potable water to residents of Lokoja Metropolis soonest.

Abdulmumuni Danga, Commissioner for Water Resources, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, Kogi State Chapter rose from its Congress last weekend with an appeal to Governor Yahaya Bello to restore water supply to residents of Lokoja Metropolis and its environs to ameliorate the hardship being experienced due to the scarcity.

Danga, who spoke with the NAN on Tuesday in Lokoja, the state capital, expressed regrets over the 2022 unfortunate flooding which affected all the pumping machines and electricity supply, disrupting the supply of potable water to residents of Lokoja Metropolis.

He said: “As it stands, we are done with the repairs and configuration of the pumping machines and tested them.

“What’s left for us is the mounting of one of the two 500KVA Transformer that will power the machines once connected.

“Once we succeed in mounting that transformer today (Tuesday) or tomorrow, Wednesday, water will start rushing in homes of residents of Lokoja.

“This is a sure promise this week.

“We have also discussed with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company for steady supply of electricity that could power the pumping machines for constant water supply to our people.

“Thanks to our caring Governor Yahaya Bello, who has given the needed funds toward the restoration of water supply to Lokoja as we have in stock enough chemicals to treat the water for quite some time.

“As part of precautions and remedies for any eventual flood this year, considering NiMet early warning, we are mounting the transformer on top of a Special C & C Pole that no matter the flood, it can’t reach it to cause any disruption.”

The Commissioner further disclosed that he had discovered an outlet through which flooding water around the pumping machines could flow out, such that “flood won’t be a threat to the machines anyone.

“As we apologise for the inconveniences caused, we are assuring the general public that by God’s grace, pumping of potable water to the residents of Lokoja will commence this very week to arrest the untold hardships being faced.”