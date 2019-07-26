The former Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has revealed his ministry secured 59 conviction out 63 terrorism cases.

Malami made this known when he appeared before the Senate for screening as a Ministerial nominee.

According to him: “In terms of the fight against terrorism, we have succeeded within the time I was made Attorney General.

“We worked on 63 terrorism cases and secured 59 convictions.

“We took grossly effective measures.”