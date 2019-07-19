President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration remains committed to securing the country as well as creating peaceful and stable socio-economic environment for all citizens.

The president gave the assurance when he received the National and State Executive members of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group led by its National Coordinator, Malam Usman Ibrahim, at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

According to the President, his administration is focused on having a Nigeria where families will be safe and urged the leaders of MBO support group to spread the message that he remains committed to securing the country.

He said: “Our vision for change is to have a safe and secured country for our citizens, a vibrant and inclusive economy that provides jobs and livelihood for our young and energetic population and of course a governance system that is free of corruption where every Nigerian has the same opportunity.

“As leaders in your various communities, I urge you all to take the message back to your community. It is not about politics, religion or tribe.

“It is about having a Nigeria where our family will be safe and our children we have plenty opportunities to earn a living and have a comfortable lives.’’

While thanking the group for the hard work and dedication during the 2019 elections, the president pledged that his administration would deliver on its mandate.

He said: “I thank you all for the hard work, commitment and dedication you showed during campaigns, specifically how you conducted yourselves in a peaceful and patriotic manner.

“I want to assure you all that as a government we will not let you down.”

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the group said the officials were in the presidential villa to congratulate the president on his re-election for another four years in office.

He said that Nigerians had a lot of confidence in him and this informed his re-election in the 2019 presidential election.

H said: “The masses and the commoners renewed their trust in you, as they believe you are capable of taking them out of mystery and suffering.”

According to him, the MBO is doing its best to transit to a foundation that will preserve the legacies of President Buhari which would be transmitted to the younger generations.

The coordinator also said the group was proposing a summit on how to achieve the ‘Next Level’ agenda of the Buhari administration.