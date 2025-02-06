We recovered 73 stolen vehicles in 2024 – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps recovered no fewer than 73 stolen vehicles across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory between January and December 2024.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide.

In the statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Mohammed said the recovery was made possible through the instrumentality of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme portal.

He said that it dealt a devastating blow to car thieves and other criminal elements operating in Nigeria, recovering such unprecedented numbers of stolen vehicles.

He said: “This remarkable achievement is a testament to FRSC’s relentless commitment to enhancing national security, strengthening intelligence gathering and sharing as well as enhancing the safety of lives and properties of road users.

“The vehicles were recovered during coordinated intelligence-driven operations conducted by the FRSC in collaboration with other security agencies at the point of registration of the suspected vehicles.

“The 73 stolen vehicles recovered are in the category of four Toyota Highlanders, one Toyota Lexus, 21 Toyota Corolla, 17 Toyota Camry, six Toyota Sienna, six Lexus 350, three Lexus ES350.

“Also recovered are one Toyota Hilux, one Toyota RAV4, one Toyota Celica, one Toyota Venza, one Suzuki Bus, one Honda Pilot, one Honda Ace, two Honda Accord, one Daihatsu.

“Others are one M/Benz Car, one Man Truck, one Pontiac Vibe and two Qlink Motorcycles.”

The Corps Marshal commended officers and men for their exceptional bravery, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

Mohammed emphasised that the Corps would continue to work tirelessly to rid the nation of all those elements through swift response and proactive measures.

This, he said, would not only save innocent lives, but also protect the economic interests of Nigerians.

He also admonished vehicle owners to always ensure that they provided all necessary information required of them at the point of registration of their vehicles.

He added: “This is because adequate information helps in intelligence gathering which in turn, makes timely recovery of vehicles possible.

“The Corps will not relent in its efforts to make Nigeria roads safe and secure for all users.

“We also urge members of the public to continue to support the Corps in this quest for safer roads in Nigeria.

“As the FRSC continues to push the boundaries of excellence in road safety management and crash prevention, Nigerians are assured of a safer and more secured motoring environment.”

