The representative of Kano South Senatorial District, Senator Sumaila Kawu, has said tht though his monthly salary is N1 million, he takes home about N21 million.

He spoke in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation amid the controversy over lawmakers’ salaries and allowances.

The Eagle Online recalls that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had over the weekend accused the federal lawmakers of fixing their own salaries and allowances instead of going with the approved rates.

This was also followed up by a statement by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission stating the salary of the lawmakers.

Kawu told BBC Hausa: “The amount of salary received per month is less than N1 million.

“If there are cuts, it comes back to about N600,000.

“In the Senate, each senator is given N21 million every month as the cost of running his office.”

He listed the allowances, also confirmed by the RMAFC, to include office running cost, newspaper purchase and local travels, among others.

