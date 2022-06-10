We raised alarm over invasion of Owo five weeks ago — Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, said the South West Security Stakeholders Group raised the alarm concerning the plot by terrorists to attack Owo in Ondo State by terrorist.

Adams said he was thus not shocked when the Federal Government traced it to the Islamic State of West Africa Province.

The Federal Government had on Thursday fingered the ISWAP as been behind the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church.

Iba Adams said: “It was a highly coordinated attack.

“Well, I suspect it was an attack by an international organization.

“It was a highly coordinated attack.

“This is the first time we are witnessing this type of attack in Yorubaland.

“We have seen different attacks perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

“However, the Owo Church attack sounded unusual.

“The information at our disposal indicated that the attackers were about seven in number and they came with explosives that were allegedly planted under the altar of the church.

“And immediately the bomb exploded, it was a horror as worshippers were scampering for their lives and at the same time, the attackers were shooting sporadically.

“So far, according to the state government, 38 people were killed, while about 64 others were still at the hospital.

“We pray not to have more casualties.

“This attack is highly condemnable.

“Any right-thinking person will condemn it totally.

“However, on the Owo Church attack, the SSSG raised the alarm about five weeks ago that some terrorists have invaded the South West, but unfortunately none of the state governors really addressed the issues.

“So, what led to the Owo attack was premeditated.

“The information we had earlier was that some terrorists have invaded a very close forest in Owo.

“These terrorists, according to our information, have their food being supplied to them via helicopter.

“And the Olowo, who is the traditional ruler of the ancient town, even the state government could not flush them out of the thick forest

“So, that tells you that they have occupied the bush to perpetrate their calculated killings.”

Aare Adams then urged Governors of the South West to be proactive.

He said: “However, I want to urge the government, particularly our governors in the South West, to brace up against these terrorists.

“We are ready to support them by ensuring that the region is safe and secured.

“We are also ready to offer advice and information, where necessary to forestall further attacks on the region.”

—