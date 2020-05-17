Following the recent wave of gruesome attacks on innocent villagers in several communities at Ruma and Batsari Local Government Areas in Katsina State, the District Head of Batsari, Alhaji Tukur Mu’azu, said his subjects will prefer to die from Coronavirus than being killed by rampaging bandits.

The District Head, who stated this in a short video, obtained by PRNigeria, noted that the rising insecurity in Katsina State is worse than the threat of COVID-19.

Mu’azu, who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Ruma Katsina, said: “My people will prefer to die from coronavirus infection.

“Not from these senseless killings orchestrated by bandits.

“So far, the deadly pandemic has not claimed any life in Batsari and other neighbouring Local Government Areas, but the bandits have killed scores of harmless villagers and residents.

“So, what are we saying?”

On the recent attacks launched by bandits at old and new Ruma, the District Head, while speaking to PRNigeria during a phone chat, said the marauding criminals after invading over 10 communities, killed and maimed several lives.

He said several cattle and other livestock animals were also looted by the bandits.

Muazu said: “The thing is, the bandits always scatter themselves when going on operations at our villages.

“Hence, security personnel find it difficult sometimes to easily contain the bandits’ attacks.

“However, we are still calling on the Federal Government to deploy more soldiers, mobile policemen and fighter helicopters to Katsina.

“Let them comb all the forests in our State and eliminate these bandits.”