We now know Anambra ‘unknown gunmen’ are from Government House — Okorocha

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, says the people of the state now know that those referred to as “unknown gunmen” are from the Imo State Government House.

Okorocha made the allegation against the backdrop of the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, by policemen on Sunday.

The representative of Imo West Senatorial District, who spoke on Tuesday on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” said Nwosu’s arrest at a church on Sunday gave a glimpse into how the Imo State Government carries out criminal acts with policemen attached to the Government House.

He said: “What is happening in Imo State is unfortunate.

“And not just Imo, but the entire nation and humanity.

“Imo State is becoming a banana republic, where there is complete lawlessness and where people live in fear.

“There is no day that somebody is not being killed, harassed.

“It appears as if the happenings in Imo State have some backing from Abuja.

“That’s what I could figure out.

“And there seems to be enmity between the people here and the presumed Federal Government of Nigeria just because of a communication gap.

“Most people have been wondering about the mystery of unknown gunmen.

“But it appears to me now that unknown gunmen have finally been unraveled with the recent happenings.

“Unknown gunmen now is a set of policemen from Government House who, without the consent of the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police, or the DIGs, but on their own on the instruction of the government of Imo State, led by Hope Uzodinma, and his CSO, Shaba, who give directives to arrest people at will and lock up people at will and sometimes the whereabouts of these people are unknown.

“They get policemen from the Government House and go to execute unholy acts.

“And when they run into problems, they quickly say it is the police.