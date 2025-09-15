We now have approval to establish Court of Appeal – Governor Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun says the state has received approval to establish a branch of the Court of Appeal in Abeokuta.

Abiodun disclosed this on Monday at the special church service ushering in the 2025/2026 legal year, held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating a conducive environment, facilitating, and strengthening judicial processes to ensure equitable and efficient justice delivery in the state.

“This auspicious occasion presents me with the opportunity to proudly announce that we have finally received the formal approval of the establishment of the Ogun state division of the Federal Court of Appeal.

“As we continue to respect court orders and judgements, we will also continue to support the judiciary in ensuring equitable dispensation and efficient administration of justice in Ogun state.

“In furtherance of this commitment, and apart from providing the needed ambience, we have continued to facilitate and strengthen judicial process in the state,” he said.

He assured that the people of the state would continue to enjoy the dividends of justice as part of the effectiveness of the present administration.

The governor urged the judiciary to ensure that justice was never delayed, denied, or compromised.

Earlier, the Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu stated that over 85 per cent of appeal cases were held in Ibadan, saying the approval of the state division of the court of appeal was a dream come true.

According to Dipeolu the development will benefit the state and help decongest the Ibadan division of the court of appeal.

“When I became the Chief Judge one of the things that I prayed to God to happen before I leave office is the establishment of the court of appeal in Ogun state.

“When the governor came in, it was one of the things I suggested to him, that we should try and work as a government to make sure that we get approved and he promised.

“We finally have the approval; he’s willing and ready to start the construction of the court building,” she said.

In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Ijebu-Southwest Diocese, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Ogunbanwo, described the judiciary as the most powerful arm of government.

Ogunbanwo, taking his sermon from Micah 6 vs 8, advised them to always be humble, act in fairness and stand for the truth.

