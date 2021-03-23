The Ekiti State Government on Monday night denied speculations in some quarters to the effect that it had issued quit notice to herdsmen who default in registering within a stipulated timeframe under its new scheme of facilitating peace between them and farmers in the state.

Retired Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana, Special Adviser on Security Matters to Govenor Kayode Fayemi, explained that the Herders/Farmer Registration Process, embarked upon by government and coordinated by the State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, was out to seek amicable resolution of the differences between the two sides and not to complicate issues.

According to Ogundana, a meeting of almost 100 stakeholders from all Local Governments in Ekiti State was held on March 18, 2021 at the Government House grounds, where the need for peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers in all communities in the state was reemphasised.

He also emphasised the total ban on night grazing, carrying of arms by herders and use of underage herders.

Besides, he said the need to distinguish between legitimate and illegal herders was the rationale for commencement of the issuance of registration forms as agreed by both herders and farmers.

Ogundana said: “Thousands of forms were distributed on the occasion, with a pledge to return them fully filled within a week.

“However, at no point was any ultimatum issued for compliance, neither was there a threat of expulsion.

“The general public and particularly the agric sector stakeholders are hereby informed to disregard any reports to the contrary, especially on social media propagating such news of an ultimatum to herders to vacate Ekiti State.”