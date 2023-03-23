We need someone like you as our governor, Otuaro tells Oborevwori 

The Delta State Deputy Governor, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro has said that the state Governor-Elect, Sheriff Oborevwori was the right man for the job, saying the state would be safe under him.

Speaking on Thursday when he paid the Governor-Elect a congratulatory visit in his official residence, in Asaba, Otuaro said that; “We are here to congratulate you and to also congratulate ourselves and the entire PDP family in Delta State. Truly I came with members of the KBO family to come and congratulate us for a job well done. As you are aware we have been conducting elections in this state since 1999 and suffice to say, this is one phenomenal election, very interesting, very challenging. But in all, we give glory to God that we are here strong, hale, hearty and sound celebrating ourselves.

The Deputy Governor while congratulating Oborevwori on his victory at the just concluded Governorship Election, stated that; “Our coming here is to congratulate and celebrate ourselves for we are truly happy for what God has done for us. Your coming in is an extension of the legacies of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and as you know, I worked closely with him. I had the opportunity of presiding over the last executive meeting and was trying to remind them where we were coming from in 2015. We came into governance at a time it was truly challenging and you are an integral part of this government, we know where we are coming from, we know where we are and we know where we are going and by God’s grace, you have the heart that is large enough to continue with the legacies that hold dear to our hearts. That is what we need in governance, a man that is accessible, a man that has a large heart, a man that is able to see beyond, not a man that claims he knows it all”.

“You know where we are coming from as a government. You are part of this government and there are things we have done and it is only reasonable for somebody to continue from where we are going to stop. I know you will do it because you have lived a life for your people. We are truly happy that we are proud that we did what we did and today we are here to celebrate with you. I want to congratulate and celebrate you, I want to congratulate us all”, the Deputy Governor said.

Responding, Oborevwori expressed gratitude to the Deputy Governor and his KBO family for the visit.

Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria said that; “I am very happy receiving our dear Deputy Governor, I am happy because he is a very loyal and committed leader. In all that happened, you never changed. What I love in you is the loyalty to our Governor and for believing in this party.

“Government is continuity, I will consolidate on all the gains of this present administration and there is no way I will abandon any project, all the projects must be completed before awarding new ones. I want to be a Governor for all Deltans. I want to assure you that this government is your government. I will run a government of inclusiveness. This visit is so dear to me for I am the one that was supposed to pay you a thank you visit which I must do”, he stated.