We need each other to succeed, Femi Adesina tells South East rally group for Buhari

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja said every Nigerian is relevant and will be accommodated in the ongoing effort to reposition the country.

Speaking to a coalition of Igbo progressive groups under the auspices of the Igbo People of Nigeria at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the Special Adviser said the development programmes embarked on by President Muhammadu Buhari would need the support of all parts of the country and every Nigerian in order to succeed.

He said: “I will like to thank you for this solidarity rally.

:When you hold a rally like this, it is not for President Muhammadu Buhari alone, but also for the country.

“As the Igbos will always say, we need one another to succeed.

“We need each other for our country to succeed and we need to uphold the country for generations unborn.”

Adesina said he listened to the speech by the leader of the group, Uche Cheguo, and was impressed that South Easterners continue to value the efforts of the President in ensuring a united and progressive country.

The Special Adviser conveyed the goodwill of the President to the group, promising to relay their message to him when he returns to the country from Turkey.

In his speech, Cheguo said President Buhari’s penchant for resolving conflicts through dialogue demonstrates his love for the South East and other parts of the country.

He said: “We want to point out that the visit of our leaders to Your Excellency should eradicate any doubts as to where the loyalty and allegiance of Igbo people lie.

“We are absolutely behind your government even as we categorically affirm that we have no animosity towards state institutions.

“We cannot and must not be defined by a minority that is vocal and violent.”

Cheguo said the Nigerian military’s Operation Python Dance succeeded in reducing the spates of kidnapping and banditry in the South East, which had forced many to flee, while others stopped visiting their ancestral homes for fear of harassments.