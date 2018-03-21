We need Buhari’s permission to withdraw policemen from VIPs – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday said presidential permission was needed for him to effect the withdrawal of policemen attached to politicians, public officers and senior citizens in the country.

Idris said this during a meeting he held with Squadron, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit and Commanders at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “We are trying to seek the permission of the Commander-in-Chief before we conduct this withdrawal because it is going to be a massive withdrawal all over the country.

“Of course you know the sentiment of people, whenever you take such actions, there would be lots of complaints.

“So, we are going to do it in a sound footing to make sure that once we withdraw people, they are not taken back.

“The Squadron and Commanders of PMF, CTU and PMF will sign an undertaking and any violation of those directives is going to be met with strict disciplinary action.”