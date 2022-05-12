We need a nation that cares for, gives hope to its youths — Obi

As part of his political consultations across the country, former Governor Peter Obi has continued to spread the gospel of hope to Nigerians, saying that the nation should care more for and give hope to its citizens, especially the youths.

Obi spoke during his stops in Kogi and Nassarawa States to interact with Peoples Democratic Party delegates.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State said he looked forward to and works towards a future where the teeming youths of the nation would maximise their potentials productively for their good and development of the nation.

He lamented that the government today has, in many ways, left the youth to waste their potentials, which, if they were well harnessed, would have moved the nation forward.

He cited examples with the yet unresolved strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, which has kept Nigerian students away from school for months; high rate of unemployment arising from lack of support for small businesses; and the high prevalence of drug abuse, the combined effect of which, he said, has continued to negatively impact on the future of Nigerian youths.

Obi beckoned on the delegates to put aside religious or tribal sentiments and join him on the mission to rescue the nation from the chains of bad leadership.

He said: “I urge us to see the 2023 elections as a collective project and an opportunity to create a new nation where people’s talents and hard work will match up with their opportunities.

“We must abolish this structure that allows people to make money without being productive.

“My dear delegates, when you go to cast your vote, do not look at the faces of the politicians wooing you with different amounts of money, but look at the faces of your children and imagine the kind of future you desire for them.

“Then ask yourselves who among the candidates will, by his proven track records of success, deliver the beautiful future you so desire to your children.

“I urge you to use your votes to chart a better path for this nation.”