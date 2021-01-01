The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency in Kano says it had arrested one Ekennah Okechuku for allegedly being in possession of 130 kg of Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as Indian hemp.

The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Dr. Ibrahim Abdu, told newsmen on Thursday in Kano that Ikechuku was arrested by officers of the agency and “not by the officials of the Kano Road Traffic Agency as was earlier reported”.

Abdu said: “Our colleagues from Abuja, along Suleja Road, intercepted over 50kg of Indian hemp belonging to the suspect in a commercial vehicle on its way to Kano.

“You Know most of these suspects hardly follow the exhibits.

“So, they do not know the owner of the Indian hemp.

“They informed us about it and we traced and arrested him.

“During our investigation, we discovered another 50kg in the suspect’s house and another 35kg belonging to him with a transport company operating in Ibadan.

“Since the suspect is already in our custody, all the exhibits have to be sent to Kano, so he would be taken to court for trial on a three-count charge.

“We have collaborations with some of these luxury bus operators.

“Whenever they suspect a passenger is carrying such an exhibit, either going out of Kano or coming in, they inform us.”

Abdu said the NDLEA and KAROTA officials have since resolved their misunderstanding following an exchange between him and the Managing Director of KAROTA, Baffa Dan’agundi.

He urged KAROTA and other stakeholders to continue to give the agency all the necessary support it requires to rid the State of drug abuse.