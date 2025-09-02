We must not allow any stranger truncate our peace, development, by Biodun Oyebanji

I am compelled to address you today, in this Special State Broadcast, in response to recent cases of orchestrated violence in some parts of our dear State. I have decided to give this address because of my abiding commitment to the security of life and property of Ekiti people. This is not only a divine mandate for me as a leader, it is also my foremost assigned Constitutional responsibility.

A couple of days ago, we received the intelligence that some individuals have paid media hirelings from outside the State to commence coordinated media attacks on our administration through orchestrated false accusation. We thought the whole plan was mainly to use the media to denigrate our Government through negative propaganda campaigns; we did not envisage that the devilish plans included premeditated violent campaigns.

Like many people, I have been seriously alarmed by the recent occurrence of political thuggery in some parts of the State. You all can attest to the fact that Ekiti has been peaceful in the two and a half years that we have been on the saddle. The State has not only been adjudged by the security community as the most peaceful, with low crime rate, Ekiti has won awards and accolades in this respect.

While it is generally expected that political temperature often heightens during electioneering season, it is almost given, that with the two previous gubernatorial elections in the State, which were adjudged very peaceful, Ekiti had embraced a new political culture where political actors contest with ideas, and not with guns or cutlasses. The recent incidence is therefore a condemnable drawback that must not be allowed to fester.

Indeed, the harshest critics of this administration have acknowledged that we have run an inclusive government; not only by crossing the aisle of partisan division to appointing opposition people into Government, but, by also deliberately reaching out to key opposition leaders, including those who contested against us, to be stakeholders in our administration.

We deliberately toed this path because of our abiding belief in peace and its imperatives for sustainable socioeconomic development. There is no doubt that the Ekiti political environment has been indulgent, liberal, open and peaceful since we took over. That is why one is seriously concerned about the pockets of intolerable violence that took place in the one last week.

It was even scary that these attacks came after our initial appeal to stakeholders to maintain the peace and ensure a rancour-free electioneering.

I once again appeal to my supporters to maintain the peace, conduct themselves exemplarily and avoid any acrimonious engagement with anyone, no matter the level of provocation. It should never be heard that members of my party or those sympathetic to us are involved in acts that are capable of instigating violence. My aspiration is not worth the precious blood of any Ekiti person.

Whereas our Constitution, as a nation, grants all citizens the right to freedom of association and expression, such a freedom must be exercised within the confines of the law. No one is allowed to bully, intimidate or coerce another person, and every Ekiti citizen has a right to freely move around and to peacefully canvass for votes. I therefore appeal to all political leaders to rein in on their supporters to give peace a priority. The seed of our ambition should not be nurtured with the blood of our followers. We must all be committed to the ideal that the peace of Ekiti is more important than our individual aspiration.

On our part, we want to assure our citizens that we are more than resolved to protect our State and to ensure no breakdown of laws and orders. While we will not stop anyone from peacefully going about their political activities, the security agencies will be on the alert and will not allow anybody to bloodstain our immaculate name as a peaceful and progressive State.

For me personally, the peace and unity of Ekiti goes beyond mere sloganeering, it is a credal commitment that I am bound to uphold. As the Secretary to the State Creation Committee that gave birth to this State, I understand the deep sentiments that our founding fathers had, regarding the unity and peace of Ekitiland. I will therefore not do anything to deviate from, or tolerate anyone to vitiate this commitment.

In the meantime, I appeal to you all Ekiti people to go about your daily routine without any fear or hesitation. The security agencies have been adequately briefed to ensure a peaceful environment. They are to quickly deal with any threat without lets or favour.

Meanwhile, we must be careful as a people not to allow fifth columnists to weaponise the challenges associated with some roads that need rehabilitation to blindfold us from seeing other roads that the Ekiti State Government and the Federal Government have rehabilitated. It is true that some Federal roads need urgent attention in Ekiti, but it is also true that Ekiti State Government has alternative roads that can be used by commuters while the Federal Government works on the rehabilitation of such roads.

We must therefore not allow mischievous elements to trigger us into blackmailing the Federal Government on this. Ekiti is not the only State where Federal roads need attention and I am aware that the Federal Government is working hard to ensure the rehabilitation of these roads commence very shortly.

Finally, I want to assure our dearly beloved people of Ekiti State that we remain committed to our social contract with you, which has manifested in massive road rehabilitations and constructions, school infrastructure improvements, total overhaul of all our healthcare facilities, massive investment in agriculture and food security among many other areas that our Government has made significant impact. We will continue to serve you and work for your overall well-being. We should therefore not allow any stranger to truncate the wind of peace and development that is blowing in the Land of Honour.

Thank you for your attention and God bless.

. Being the text of the Special State Address by Governor Biodun Oyebanji on the recent incidents of political violence in parts of the state on September 1, 2025.

