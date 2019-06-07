The Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter has appealed to Nigerians to be ceaseless in prayers for God’s intervention concerning the security challenges confronting the country.

The CAN Chairman in Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, made the call in a press statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Hayab said: “We must never cease to pray to have a lasting solution to insecurities such as banditry, kidnappings, cattle rustling and gunmen attacks that have become an everyday challenge facing us.”

The clergyman also congratulated the Islamic faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Ramadan is a period spanning 30 days when Islamic faithful fast, pray and offer alms to the poor and rededicate themselves to Allah and service to humanity.

Hayab also appealed to Muslims not only to sustain the gains of the fast, but to pray for an end to the security challenges the country was battling with.

He said: “We must all make solemn sacrifices to make things work again.

“No sacrifice is too much for nation building and those whom God has given the privilege to govern us at this time should do more to give the citizens some relief and hope for a better tomorrow.

“No country can develop in an atmosphere of fear, conflicts, distrust and unnecessary bitterness against one another.

“Therefore, we must learn to mourn with one another in our period of grief and just as we rejoice and celebrate with one another in our moments of joy.”