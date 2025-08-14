We must control movement of animals to end farmer-herder clashes — CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said that to end clashes between farmers and herders, Nigerians must control movement of their animals.

He stated this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming Maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit slated for August 25 to 27 in Abuja.

Musa said Nigerians must embrace ranching as part of efforts to fight insecurity, adding that the old practice where there was understanding between farmers and herders had been eroded.

He said: “We must stop killing animals.

“Traditionally, what we have done before is, if an animal strays into a farm, we arrest it, then the owner comes and pays fine and he takes it back.

“If we do that, we will have peace.

“But it is important that we get areas where we can keep these animals.

“They are better off when they are kept in a ranch.

“If you don’t want to call it ranching, call it whatever it is, but provide an area where they don’t need to move around.

“I want us as Nigerians to look at this so that we can deal with this issue.

“Because one of the big security challenges we’re having is this issue of farmer-headers.”

The CDS emphasised that ranching had a lot of advantages to the owner of animals, hence should be something that should be embraced without hindrances.

According to Musa: “Once animals move around, they spend energy.

“They are smaller, they don’t produce so much milk for you.

“Why don’t you do that?

“Why don’t you ranch them?

“You get the best out of them.

“So it’s a win-win to all of us.”

Musa condemned insinuations in some quarters that he encouraged the government to take people’s lands because he was advocating for ranching.

He said: “Some people felt that we were encouraging the government to buy farms.

“Ranching is a business.

“I think anybody that is interested in ranching should also do that.

“Again, if state governments are interested in their own regions, they should do that.

“They can also show model ranch farms for people to do but what we are saying is for us to address this security situation, we must stop animals going into farms.”

