We must control illicit arms to end terrorism, says Ribadu

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, says Nigeria can put an end to terrorism through concerted efforts of the Federal Government and unity of citizenry to control proliferation of illicit arms.

Ribadu said this during the public destruction of illicitly acquired decommissioned and unserviceable small arms and light weapons conducted by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) on Thursday in Abuja.

Represented by the special adviser on governance and subnational liaison, Mr Asishana Okauru, Ribadu said proliferation of SALW constitutes a huge threat to national security.

He said the menace had become a key driver of violent conflict, crimes and terrorism within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.

According to him, the failure of the global community to effectively control the availability of illicit SALW has continued to undermine global peace and significantly hinder development, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

“We recognise the complexity of the challenges of controlling the proliferation of SALW in Nigeria and the requirement for concerted action amongst the government, international community and all well-meaning civil society organisations.

“Nonetheless, we are resolved to galvanise our strengths and unity as a nation to confront these monstrous challenges, and I am optimistic that we shall surmount them,” he said.

Ribadu noted that the establishment of the Centre in 2021 was a historic step towards addressing the problem of small arms proliferation through an institutional platform that would structurally address all underlying contributors to national security threats within international protocols.

He said the signing of the Small Arms and Light Weapons Act 2024 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu further demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to putting an end to illicit arms in the country.

According to him, the destruction exercise is a reminder to all Nigerians of our collective responsibility to support the government and, by extension, the security agencies in the fight to defeat criminality, terrorism, banditry and all other forms of behaviours that threaten our national interest and socio-economic wellbeing.

“It is a clarion call to reclaim our security space and restore our nation to the path of peace, security and development.

“We, as patriotic citizens, must stand up to be counted at this time by providing information to the security agencies, and we must trust the government to bring the state’s authority to bear in ensuring that all Nigerians, wherever they may reside, enjoy the peace and security that they truly deserve.

“The Federal Government is also taking firm steps through relevant ministries and government agencies to tighten domestic controls to prevent and reduce the flow of SALW into illegal hands who are working to undermine our security,” he added.

The NSA commended the centre for the milestone achievement within the short time of its establishment, expressing confidence in the commitment of NCCSALW to successfully deliver on its mandate of significantly eradicating illicit arms from the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise conducted at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Giri was the fourth destruction exercise conducted by the centre since its establishment in 2021. (NAN)

