The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, has appealed to Lagosians to continue to support the members of the Nigerian Police Force in order for the officers to discharge their duties effectively.

Balogun stated this on Tuesday at the simulation of bleeding control and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on accident victims by officers of Rapid Response squad held on Governor’s Road, Alausa, Ikeja.

He noted that it was part of the quarterly training for officers of the RRS to enable them assist in saving lives on the road during emergencies.

He added that the training was to ensure that the officers, as first responders to emergencies in Lagos, know the basic steps to saving lives and that they stabilise victims of emergencies before the arrival of medical teams.

He maintained that “these are the kind of trainings that distinguish RRS officers from their counterparts in the Lagos Police Command.

“It is important for all us to realise that the police are meant to serve us. Let us on our part support them in whichever way or manner they may require of us.”

Speaking at the event, the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, said 330 officers benefitted from the training on post-traumatic stress disorder, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and bleeding control.

Disu noted that the training would serve as added value to what the officers already know, maintaining that the training would be useful to them in their various beats and at home.

He added that policing was about giving service to members of the public and saving life is part of police duties.

He added: “They have been told the importance of responding swiftly to emergencies and we are confident that they would do better when next they respond to emergencies.

“We have gotten to a stage in the country where we have realised that the police are working for the public and for the police to know that we can’t work alone, there must be constant cooperation between the police and members of the public.”