The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it may bar the All Progressives Congress from contesting in the Ondo State governorship election.

The Commission gave the warning in a letter to the party, signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

INEC said that there were irregularities in the party’s notice to the Commission about the rescheduling of its primaries.

The letter, entitled: “Re: Notice of conduct of primaries,” addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Oriaran-Anthony said the Commission observed that only the Acting National Secretary of the APC signed the letter notifying the Commission of the primaries in Ondo State.

This, she said, was contrary to the INEC’s guidelines and regulations on the conduct of primaries.

The letter reads: “The Commission notes that your notice scheduling the conduct of APC governorship primaries on July 20 was signed by only the Acting National Secretary of the party.

“This is contrary to the provision of Article 4.4 of the commission’s regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party primaries which requires that such notices shall be jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of a political party.

“Accordingly, your party is advised to issue an appropriate notice for the conduct of it’s Ondo State governorship primary election in line with relevant provisions of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party’s primaries.”