We lost over 300 cattle to rustlers in July, says Benue Miyetti Allah

The Benue State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has lamented that no fewer than 340 cattle belonging to its members were rustled in the month of July.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the association’s state secretary, Ibrahim Galma, and made available to journalists in Makurdi.

According to the statement, the incidents occurred in Agatu and parts of the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Galma further alleged that cattle rustlers operating in Agatu LGA have extended their activities to parts of Kogi State.

“On 19/7/2025, suspected criminals from Eguma community in Agatu LGA rustled 73 cattle belonging to Sale Abubakar (Fulani herder), and up till now, the said cattle have not been recovered.

“On 21/7/2025, another criminal gang from Agatu communities rustled 80 cattle belonging to Ardo Sarkin Fulani Bagana.

“These cattle were rustled in Kogi, close to the border areas with Agatu LGA, Benue State. The said criminals moved the cattle into Agatu communities.

“Later, 30 out of the 80 cattle were recovered within Agatu, leaving 50 unrecovered.

“On 24/7/2025, another 213 cattle belonging to Garah Mobaba were also rustled by criminal youths from Agatu communities.

“This also happened at the border areas between Kogi State and the Agatu LGA of Benue State.

“This situation is also happening in some parts of Guma LGA of Benue State, where a lot of cattle rustling and killing of herders have been repeatedly reported,” the statement read in part.

The association appealed to the state government to investigate the incidents, bring the perpetrators to justice, and compensate the victims to foster peace and coexistence.

“We are appealing to the Government of Benue State to investigate the issues, arrest the perpetrators of the attacks, and compensate the victims for peace and coexistence between farmers and herders in the areas,” the statement added.

When contacted, the Chairman of Agatu Local Government, James Melvin, confirmed that the matter had been reported and called on security agencies to act.

“We are calling on security to investigate the matter,” Melvin said.

However, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Joseph Har, said he was not aware of any cattle rustling incident in Agatu but addressed the situation in Guma.

“What happened there was that their cattle entered people’s farms and destroyed their crops, so we went there and carried the cattle.

“But when the owners came and paid for the crops destroyed, we released those cattle to them,” he said.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Udeme Edet, were unsuccessful as she did not respond to several calls and text messages sent to her phone.

