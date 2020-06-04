The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has claimed that National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, had no money when he left the Nigeria Labour Congress to contest the Edo State governorship election, saying: “We knew what we did to make him (Oshiomole) governor of Edo State.”

Obaseki said this on Wednesday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja when he came to submit his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

He said he not only helped Oshiomhole become governor, but also made sacrifices to ensure he emerged the National Chairman of the ruling party.

Obaseki said: “In life, everybody gets helped, everybody gets assisted.

“The person you talked about (Oshiomhole), he had no money when he left labour to contest.

“We knew what we did to make him Governor.

“I sacrificed eight years of my life pro bono.

“I collected no kobo to serve him in Edo.

“Today, we know what we have built because of where we started from.

“So, when you talk of betrayal, the biggest betrayal can be when people betray a cause, when they betray an idea.

“So, when you talk about betrayal, let us be very clear.

“I want to put it on record that I am grateful, he assisted me just as I assisted him.

“I know the sacrifices we made to make him national chairman.”