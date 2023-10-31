We killed pastor in error, he wasn’t a kidnapper — So Safe Corps

Ogun State security outfit, So-Safe Corps, has said that its operatives killed Pastor Adeniyi Adisa in error when they engaged in a shootout with some kidnappers on July 1, 2023 at Abule Ori community, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the State.

The Commander of So-Safe, Soji Ganzallo, disclosed this at a conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

At the news conference on Monday, the Commander apologised to the family of the late pastor and businessman.

Ganzallo said: “It will be recalled that on July 1st, our officers, while responding to a distress call at Abule-Ori community in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state moved in and were able to rescue seven church members earlier kidnapped in a church.

“That same night, the Corps decided to trail the kidnappers and it was during the operation when the officers engaged in a shoot-out with the kidnappers that the unintended event happened.

“It was really an unfortunate situation, a very sad one that none of us is happy about.

“After this incident, So Safe issued a release to members of the public that seven kidnapped church members were rescued while one of the kidnappers was gunned down with others escaping with bullet wounds.

“We however later got to know in the cause of our investigation that the suspect killed was not a kidnapper but Pastor Saheeb Adeniyi Adisa of Oke Oluokun, Ibadan, Oyo State who had earlier been kidnapped by the kidnappers and probably brought along to be freed after collecting the ransom before going for their next operation but may be the there was a delay somehow leading to this incident.

“The Ogun State Police Command has investigated this case and it has been discovered that Pastor Saheeb Adeniyi Adisa was a kidnap victim too and he was never a kidnapper.

“This retraction is to set the record straight and assuage the feelings of the family that their son, Pastor Saheeb Adeniyi Adisa. was never a kidnapper.

“The police are also preparing a report on this sad incident that will be given to the family.

“We have discussed all of this and we just want the family to take heart on this unintended incident.

“We all know how it feels to lose a loved one, especially in this kind of situation.

“We hereby commiserate with the family on this loss and we pray that the soul of the departed rest in peace.”

Ganzallo also said that the So-Safe Corps is working closely with the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Alamutu Abiodun, to compensate the children of the deceased within the first week of November.

Speaking on behalf of the family, its head, Chief Muiz Adegboyega Akande, the Otun Parakoyi of Ibadanland, said they were happy with the amicable resolution of the sad incident.

Akande said: “It’s a painful loss.

“But what can we do?

“As a reasonable family, we have found out that it was an operational error.

“It was not intended.

“We have had engagement with the police and officers of the So Safe Corps culminating into today’s press briefing.

“I am glad my brother’s name had been cleared of being a kidnapper and for the compensation for the children, I know the officers are men of integrity and they will certainly do as promised.”

Pastor Adisa of Latter Rain Revival Christian Church, Olaogun, Ibadan, Oyo State was the General Manager of VGC Water, Lekki, Lagos State until his death.

He was kidnapped on June 24, 2023 while returning from a visit to a friend in Yotomi area, Owode Egba in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.