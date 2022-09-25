We intercepted two bus loads of ammunition, handed suspects to Police — OPC

The Publicity Secretary of the Oodua People’s Congress, Yinka Oguntimehin, at the weekend said the OPC under the leadership of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, would intensify efforts at securing the South West region.

He spoke following the arrest of two buses loaded with live cartridges at Poromope Estate, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The OPC publicity scribe stated that the reports at his disposal indicated that it was members of the OPC in Ikorodu Central that intercepted the drivers of the buses and handed over the suspected criminals to the police at the state Command Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said: “It was members of the OPC in Ikorodu Central under Comrade Ramon Adekanbi that intercepted the suspected bus drivers, Tukur Abdullah 35, Muazu Telim 50, and Dahiru Idris 36 while they were heading to Katsina State.

“The two buses with registration numbers KMC 438YK and KMC 394XF, were fully loaded with large quantity of cache of live cartridges and they have been transferred to the Lagos state Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigation.”

While warning criminals to stay away from the South West, the OPC chieftain stated also that the prolonged security challenges in the region had only justified the alarm raised recently by Iba Adams that Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States are prone to terrorists’ attacks.

Oguntimehin also urged residents of Ikorodu and its environs as well as other states in the region to be vigilant in their daily activities, even as he tasked the Lagos State Police Command to investigate the incident thoroughly in order to apprehend those behind the criminal acts.

He said: “OPC has done its bit by apprehending and handing over the criminals to the police.

“However, it is the duty of the police to do the needful by unraveling those behind the crime no matter how highly placed they are in the country.

“The best way to strengthen the investigative mechanism of the police authorities is to expose those behind this unlawful act so as to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.”