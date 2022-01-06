We have yet to begin sale of 2022 UTME/DE forms -JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has yet to begin the sale of application forms for 2022 Unified Tertiary Admissions Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

The board said this in a statement, signed by its Head, Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Thursday.

Benjamin said that it became necessary to make the information known to the public because of a purported commencement of the sale of forms by the board, which he added was false.

“The attention of JAMB has been drawn to the activities of unwholesome elements who have been misleading the public on the purported commencement of the sale of the 2022 UTME and DE application documents.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any information in circulation purporting to have emanated from the board that the sale of these forms has commenced is fraudulent.

“This is also a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic among prospective candidates for their own selfish ends.

“It should be noted that the commencement of the sale of the board’s application documents in any given year has never been shrouded in mystery.

“Rather, it is always a well-publicised undertaking in the print media as well as online and electronic platforms.

“Although, the board has concluded all arrangements to commence the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application documents in due course, it has yet to fix any date for its commencement,” he said.

Benjamin urged the public to be mindful of speculators, who were in the habit of second-guessing JAMB’S procedures with the aim of defrauding hapless candidates.

He also said that the public would be sufficiently informed of the commencement of the sale of e-PINs for the exercise, once approval has been granted by relevant authorities.

” Furthermore, the announcement of a suitable date to commence the sale would be accompanied by well-defined information on the procedures for the purchase of the e-PINs, creating a profile, and where to go for biometric capturing, among other essential details,” he said.