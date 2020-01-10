The Oyo State Government has disclosed that almost all roads within the Ibadan metropolis have been repaired as work continued towards reaching out to rehabilitate and repair roads outside the State capital in need of attention.

The Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi, stated this in Ibadan while monitoring ongoing repair works on the Dugbe-Ekotedo Road in Ibadan on Friday.

Akinlabi said it was imperative that Ibadan needed to have its roads fixed so as to send a strong message to local and foreign investors that the State was ready to accommodate them and for easy movement of people and goods within the metropolis.

He added that OYSROMA has begun looking at repair works needed at various communities outside the State capital to also make the roads motorable and for the people to reap form the benefits of democracy under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said: “We have done almost all the roads that needed attention at the beginning of this administration within the Ibadan metropolis and we are still working on those that need urgent attention in the areas of damaged bridges and culverts as well as roads.

“Move round the metropolis and see for yourself the work that the State government has done through OYSROMA to make our people proud that they now have a government that has put their welfare first, the essence of government is to cater for the needs of the common people, not the wealthy few and that is why maintenance of roads are germane.

“The roads that need the intervention of our agency outside Ibadan will be visited for repair soon, we have visited and marked some and we are going to start work on those as well, we started with the Ibadan metropolis because it is the poster city for the State, we are inviting investors from other parts of the country and abroad, they need to see a good road network as pre-requisite for relocation of their businesses.”

Meanwhile, commuters, road users and traders around Dugbe-Ekotedo axis of Ibadan have expressed their happiness on the quality of work being done by the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency in the area.

This expression was made in Ibadan during the inspection visit of Akinlabi to the rehabilitation site in order to assess the quality and level of work done.

In her remarks, Iyabo Fashanu, a trader in the area, commended the State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for coming to the assistance of traders in the area through the repair of the road, noting that it would help to reduce motor accidents being occasioned by bad road.

Adeshina Opeyemi, a private car owner, was very surprised to see that the state government could swing into work very early in the new year.

Opeyemi said: “I am very happy to see the repair work. I passed through here few days ago, before the new year, and seeing the quality of the job done is incredible, especially few days into the new year.”

Rashidat Amope, also a trader, stated the present administration in the state was proactive at ensuring that our roads are in good condition before the rainy season.

Amope said: “I am very glad to see the repair work. The government has been honest and proactive enough to start such work at this period, instead of waiting for the rain to begin.”

The Chairman also visited Premier Hotel along Mokola Hill Road, Ibadan, where another road repair was being carried out among other areas in the metropolis.